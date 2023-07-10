Elevated river levels impacting marinas along the Connecticut River

Many marinas along the Connecticut River started removing boats from the water on Sunday as...
Many marinas along the Connecticut River started removing boats from the water on Sunday as they anticipate the water levels to get even higher as the week goes on.
By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many marinas along the Connecticut River started removing boats from the water on Sunday as they anticipate the water levels to get even higher as the week goes on.

July 10 looked much different at local marinas along the Connecticut River this year after heavy rains changed conditions on the river and prompted marina clubs to remove all boats from the water in anticipation for the river levels to get even higher this week.

“I’ve been down here for about 15 years or so, at least three times I’ve seen this. We’ve had to come down take it out for emergency purposes,” said Jerry Kelly of Worthington.

Kelly was removing his boat from the water in Hadley on Monday.

“Just in case the docks get hit with logs and stuff like that. I would say, basically, it’s safety for the boats and his property. He called us time to get it out,” Kelly noted.

Over in South Hadley, Brunelle’s Marina began removing boats from the river on Sunday.

“We look at the Montague map up in Montague Mass., the dam. It was projected to go about 10 feet higher than it was last week. That’s into flood stage and now they’re in minor flood stage, so that’s kind of catastrophic for a marina on the outside bend of a river,” said Brunelle’s Marina owner Luke Brunelle. “Unfortunately, I have seen these floods before and that’s why I react to them the way I do.”

Brunelle told us he anticipates the water to overflow into the parking lot at the marina as heavy flooding travels down the river from New Hampshire and Vermont.

“When you have a forecast like that, it’s time to seek safe haven and pull your boat out…We’re just going to sit here and wait that’s all we can do. I will not risk life and limb for lumber. We’re going to lose some lumber, things are going to break, big logs are going to come down this river,” Brunelle explained.

