Getting Answers: medication shortages impacting doctors, patients

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A shortage in medication is impacting the medical industry across the nation. People and doctors locally are seeing a low supply, specifically for cancer and life-threatening disease medications.

“I went six months without an Adderall prescription. I tried like five or six different medications, none of them worked the same,” said Madison Moreau of Springfield. “Some of them would give me headaches and others just really side effects and not doing the job that it’s supposed to be doing.” A shortage in medication has been sweeping hospitals and pharmacies across the nation over the past few months, impacting many people locally.

“My prescriber knew there was a shortage. I actually had to call around to several different pharmacies and most of them wouldn’t tell me if they had Adderall in stock or not, even though that’s what the FDA was saying to do,” Moreau added.

A total of 220 medications filled the FDA’s drug shortage list as of July 7, including a variety of prescriptions for cancer and ADHD.

“I really wish that they had predicted better because ADHD started getting really bad during COVID because everyone was at home getting diagnosed, they started noticing symptoms, and the government has had three years to actually be at pace with how much we need,” Moreau noted. Western Mass News checked in with Mercy Medical Center to see how the shortage is impacting their hospital.

“It’s a very significant important problem that has to be addressed and something we really keep track of everyday what our supply is,” said Dr. Philip Glynn, director of medical oncology at Mercy Medical Center. “The two drugs that are most concerning right now in terms of their shortage are cisplatin and carboplatin. They are used in a wide range of cancers.”

Glynn told us those cancers include breast cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, ovarian cancer, bladder cancer, as well as head and neck cancer. Drugs are typically used in combination. He said it’s a difficult conversation doctors have to have with their patients and they make every attempt to make sure people have the full dose of their medications.

“The reality is that there are times we might have to make adjustments, whether it’s a small dose modification, and typically, if you look at the dose modification of 10 to 20 percent over a single event, it’s not like it will have a significant impact. It’s modifications over an extended period of time,” Glynn explained.

However, some of the modifications may not have too much of an impact on all patients.

“We can’t look at the magnitude of what this problem is going to cause unnecessarily an individual basis because some patients will have perfectly good outcomes with a lower dose other people, even with a full dose, so I might not have a good outcome because their tumor is just too aggressive, so in terms of assessing the problem, you’re gonna have to look at it overtime a population base,” Glynn added.

We asked Glynn the reasoning behind this drug shortage.

“A big part of the problem is when these drugs that are so commonly used, when they lose their patent and they become generics, they lose their profitability, so there’s not a big incentive to continue to manufacture these drugs,” Glynn noted.

If the federal or state government is getting involved, Glynn said, “Whether the FDA gets involved to create some guidelines to make sure that there is a resource available for generic drugs, there isn’t an actual national policy right now and that’s probably something that needs to happen.”

Meanwhile, on a state level, local legislators told Western Mass News that they are aware of the problem and are expressing the urgency to address it.

“It’s a complicated task because it’s more of a national issue as far as getting our drugs available and how we get them. We are working hand-in-hand with that, so hopefully we will come up with solutions sooner than later,” said State Representative Brian Ashe.

As for advice for anyone going through a medication shortage, Glynn said communication is key.

“You have to talk to your physician, see what alternatives there are, that are available. Do you need the medicine? Can you do a dose attenuation? Is there a time interval that might be able to change to one medicine or the other?...Is there another alternative to that medicine?” Glynn said.

