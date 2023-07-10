Heavy rainfall creating flooding problems in parts of western Massachusetts

(WGGB/WSHM) - The heavy rain moving across the northeast is causing problems in part of western Massachusetts.

Mass. State Police said that several hydroplaning incidents and crashes have been reported Monday on local highways.

In addition, electricity will be briefly shut off to the entire town of Chester after a tree fell onto utility lines along Route 20 in Huntington.

LEARN MORE: Latest First Alert forecast

Highway officials in Chester added that part of Prospect Street in Chester was flooded after sand bags, which were put near storm drains due to nearby bridge work, prevented rain from draining from the road. Flooding was also reported on Crane Road and Abbott Hill Road.

State Police added that emergency crews are also in Williamsburg for a water rescue at an Ashfield Road home after it became surrounded by water.

Part of Main Road, also known as Route 9, in Williamsburg is closed because of flooding between 24 Main Road and 109 Main Road.

Northampton Police reported that Meadow Street in Florence is currently closed because of flooding.

Northampton Police were forced to close Meadow Street in Florence on Monday due to flooding in the roadway.

Deerfield Police Chief John Paciorek, Jr. said on social media that the town is experiencing “extensive levels of flooding.” He added that residents who were impacted Tropical Storm Irene and those who are lower than the Deerfield River should pay attention to water levels.

Stillwater Road in Deerfield is also closed due to flooding.

Western Mass News will continue to follow the conditions and will have the latest at noon on ABC40.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.