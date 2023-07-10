Mill River flooding causes major damages to Williamsburg homes

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - High flood waters in Williamsburg caused major damage to homes near the Mill River on Monday.

People we spoke with Monday told Western Mass News that they have never seen flooding like what they witnessed Monday.

As the waters recede, victims of the destruction get a clear image of the damage mother nature has left behind.

“I haven’t seen it for years,” said Mickey Malinowski of Goshen. “We haven’t really had winter like we used to, either. We used to, in the springtime, get a lot of water.”

People in Williamsburg reacted to flooding that has left multiple homes damaged and multiple people displaced.

Early Monday morning, right next to the Snack Bar in Williamsburg, water surged onto Main Street from the Mill River and creeped into homes along the riverbank.

Beck Carson-Eisman told Western Mass News that the flooding in the streets was so bad, She needed to find another way home.

“I have a little bitty car, and I just don’t think I can safely go through the water,” she said. “So, I have found my alternate route. So, I’m going to go up and around.”

Uptown on North Street, crews worked to pull pieces of a 30-foot tree out from under a bridge that was blocking the flood water from heading downstream.

Just minutes away on Ashfield Road, the damage from flood waters, which crews estimate rose 3 to 4 feet above the embankment, was easy to spot.

On Main Street, water from the river creeped up Neal Bibeau’s front lawn on Main Street creating a 30-foot-long and 6-inch-deep puddle.

“The water from the river crossing over Route 9 adding more water, it’ll be gone in another two days,” he said. “We’ve been here for four years and this is the first time I’ve witnessed this. I live in town and it has happened a few times in the past 20 years or so.”

Fire officials said that multiple people on Ashfield Road are out of their homes and are being assisted with alternative places to stay while emergency service crews assess the damage to the area.

