Multiple Vt. roads closed amid massive floods

Ludlow Flooding
Ludlow Flooding(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Heavy rains across our region are washing out roads. You can find all the latest road closures on New England 511.

Here is a look at some of the major closings as of Monday morning:

  • VT-58 in Orleans Village toward Brownington is closed to ONE LANE due to flooding.
  • US-4 in Woodstock between Westerdale Rd to Knapp Dr is CLOSED due to flooding.
  • US-5 in Barton from VT-58 toward Irasburg is closed to ONE LANE due to flooding.
  • US-5 in Barton from Industrial Park to VT-58 is closed to ONE LANE due to flooding.
  • VT-155 in Mt. Holly from Straight Rd to VT-100 is CLOSED due to flooding.
  • VT-16 in Barton from Exit 25 to Water St is CLOSED due to flooding.
  • VT-103 in Mt. Holly at Station Road is CLOSED due to flooding.
  • VT-100 Ludlow south of the village is CLOSED due to flooding.
  • VT-103 in Ludlow is CLOSED due to flooding in the village.
  • VT-30 in Winhall near Stoney Hill Road is CLOSED due to flooding.
  • VT-30 in Jamaica near West Hill Road South is CLOSED to all traffic due to a washout and flooding.
  • VT-100 in Weston near the intersection of VT-155 is CLOSED due to flooding.
  • US-4 in Killington near the Skyship CLOSED due to a landslide that occurred on July 7.
  • VT-100 in West Bridgewater at US-4 to Farm and Wilderness Rd is CLOSED due to a washout.

Again, you can find all the latest road closures on New England 511.

Vermont Emergency Management reminds people to never drive or walk through floodwaters. More tips from Emergency Management:

  • If you ever encounter flood waters NEVER attempt to walk or drive through them.
  • Monitor Media reports.
  • Ask local officials whether your property is in a flood-prone or high-risk area. Flood plain maps are available at most town offices or city halls.
  • Listen to local and state Public Safety officials and respond to their directives in a prompt manner.
  • Know your best flood evacuation routes, potential public shelters, and where to find high ground. In a flash flood, you may need to seek high ground on foot quickly.

