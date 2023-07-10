New rape charges brought up against physical therapist already out on probation

By Abbey Carnivale, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New rape charges against a former physical therapist currently on probation for indecent assault on a patient in his care was arraigned Monday afternoon in Northampton.

Edward Kostek pleaded not guilty Monday at Hampshire Superior Court. It was his previous charges that brought this latest victim forward.

On Monday, Kostek, a former physical therapist at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape.  His accuser came forward after hearing details during his previous trial, accused of indecent assault and battery of a patient in his care back in 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.

Following his conviction in September, Kostek received a suspended two-year jail sentence during which time he is on probation. Western Mass News spoke with Kostek’s attorney Luke Ryan after the arraignment.

“It’s hard to be prosecuted as an innocent person,” said Ryan. “This is difficult for anyone that finds themselves in the position my client is in.”

Kostek will appear in court again on November 8th for his pre-trial hearing.

“Between now and November 8th, we have to provide a voluminous amount of discovery to Mr. Kostek through his attorney,” said Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington.

Kostek will remain out on probation. The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office told Western Mass News the two parties agreed to probation since they don’t believe he is “a flight risk.”

The guidelines for that probation include staying within the state, having zero contact with the victim, and staying at least 100 yards from the victim and witnesses.

