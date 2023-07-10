One juvenile to be summoned after several locations across Wilbraham vandalized

Wilbraham vandalism 071023
Wilbraham vandalism 071023(Wilbraham Police Department)
By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Several locations in Wilbraham were vandalized with spray paint early Monday morning.

The Wilbraham Police Department shared photos of the vandalism on social media.

The town’s DPW is currently removing graffiti from several locations.

At least one male juvenile from Wilbraham will be summoned to juvenile court for criminal charges related to these incidents.

The matter is currently under investigation by the Wilbraham Police Department.

