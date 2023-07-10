Puffer’s Pond in Amherst closed due to high levels of bacteria

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have announced that there will be no swimming allowed at Puffer’s Pond in Amherst on Monday.

This is due to elevated levels of bacteria in the water that were found during routine testing.

Signs will be posted around the beach to share further information on when you might be able to get back in the water.

