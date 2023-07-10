Rescue efforts underway after Williamsburg home becomes surrounded by flood water

WILLIAMSBURG, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are working to rescue people trapped inside their Williamsburg home due to high flood waters.

Multiple fire and rescue teams are currently on-scene along Ashfield Road in Williamsburg where two people are trapped inside their house after heavy rain created a dangerous situation with high flood waters.

According to Mass. State Police, the boat rescue is happening at a house that is completely surrounded by water.

The heavy rainfall led to elevated water levels on several area waterways, including the Mill River in Williamsburg.

There is currently no word on any injuries to the residents or the extent of the damage to house itself.

Currently, State Police and the Williamsburg Fire Department have shut down Ashfield Road and a portion of Route 9 as crews work to deal with the flooding and respond to the water rescue.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

