Rescue efforts underway after Williamsburg home becomes surrounded by flood water

By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are working to rescue people trapped inside their Williamsburg home due to high flood waters.

Multiple fire and rescue teams are currently on-scene along Ashfield Road in Williamsburg where two people are trapped inside their house after heavy rain created a dangerous situation with high flood waters.

According to Mass. State Police, the boat rescue is happening at a house that is completely surrounded by water.

The heavy rainfall led to elevated water levels on several area waterways, including the Mill River in Williamsburg.

There is currently no word on any injuries to the residents or the extent of the damage to house itself.

Currently, State Police and the Williamsburg Fire Department have shut down Ashfield Road and a portion of Route 9 as crews work to deal with the flooding and respond to the water rescue.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The beaches span several counties in the state and are all being monitored for dangerously high...
Dangerous levels of human waste detected at 50 Mass. beaches, says Mass. DPH
Dan's Monday Morning Forecast
First Alert Weather Day; Left Over Downpours, Storms Possible
Thousands attended the event, which has roots in the community dating back to 1976.
Southwick National Motocross brings global talent to western Mass.
The Department of Public Health announced the West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes...
West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes this year in Massachusetts, DPH report
The mother of two said she first started getting tattoos at the age of 20.
Mom with 800 tattoos says she can’t get a job

Latest News

Flooding was seen along Prospect Street in Chester on July 10, 2023
Heavy rainfall creating flooding problems in parts of western Massachusetts
Ludlow Flooding
Scott updates Vermonters on flooding, calls situation ‘all hands on deck event’
VIDEO: Mill River in Williamsburg
VIDEO: Florence flooding