River Flooding Continues and Is Forecast Through Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - River Flood Warnings issued for the Connecticut River at Montague, Northampton and Holyoke for moderate flooding Tuesday-Wednesday.

River Flood Warnings Issued for the Deerfield River at Charlemont and west Deerfield for Minor flooding through Tuesday.

Heavy rain fell Sunday through today for many locations in western Mass, mainly along and west of I91. Some areas reporting 3-5 inches of rain in about 24 hours, which has led to some significant flooding. While the heavy rain has moved out and we go into a few days of dry weather, excessive runoff will cause river flooding over the next 2 days. Visit water.weather.gov for updated river levels and forecasts!

WATCH YOUR LATEST FIRST ALERT FORECAST STREAMING LIVE BELOW STARTING AT 5 P.M.

Skies should partially clear tonight, though a spot shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. A nice northwest-west breeze lingers, which will help temperatures and dew points fall into the lower 60s through sunrise.

We get a break in the humidity as well as the rain for the next 2 days. Tuesday is looking nice with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A healthy breeze lingers with lower to moderate humidity and the afternoon warms into the middle 80s for most with some upper 80s for the valley. Wednesday is looking similar, but a bit warmer with highs nearing 90. There’s also a low risk for an isolated shower or storm up around the Rt. 2 corridor. A strong or severe storm can’t be ruled out there too.

Another trough in the jet stream builds to our west Thursday, bringing humidity and unsettled weather back to southern New England. A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected late Thursday and Friday. Western Mass is already under a slight risk for flooding or flash flooding (level 2 out of 4) for both days.

Warm and humid this weekend with some sunshine and also some pop-up showers and storms-typical July weather. This pattern looks to linger into early next week.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.