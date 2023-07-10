VIDEO: Northampton crews rescue man from rising water

A man is safe after finding himself stuck among rising river waters in Florence. (Video from Northampton Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is safe after finding himself stuck among rising river waters in Florence.

Northampton Police said that they, along with city’s fire and public works departments, were called to Maines Field on Monday for a report of a man who was trapped in his car because of the rising water.

In video posted to social media, crews were able to get to the 57-year-old Northampton resident and bring him to safety using a bulldozer.

