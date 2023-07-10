VIDEO: Northampton crews rescue man from rising water

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is safe after finding himself stuck among rising river waters in Florence.

Northampton Police said that they, along with city’s fire and public works departments, were called to Maines Field on Monday for a report of a man who was trapped in his car because of the rising water.

In video posted to social media, crews were able to get to the 57-year-old Northampton resident and bring him to safety using a bulldozer.

