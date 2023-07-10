Weekend rainfall leads to excessive sewage, stormwater in CT River

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Rainfall from over the weekend into Monday has led to more sewage and storm water filling local area rivers.

Over the weekend, heavy rains caused 9 million gallons of combined stormwater and sewage to be released into Springfield area rivers, including in the Connecticut River.

“I think it’s absolutely disgusting,” said Dawn Martin of Ludlow. “People should be upset.”

People in western Mass. shared their reaction after hearing 9 million gallons of combined stormwater and sewage was released into the Connecticut and Mill Rivers after heavy rains this weekend.

“We should do something about this for sure,” said Martin.

She told Western Mass News that she used to swim in the Connecticut River, but that won’t be the case anymore.

“Never never again,” Martin said. “I won’t.”

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission told us this impacts people in Agawam, Longmeadow, Springfield, and West Springfield. The communications director said in a statement, in part:

“Combined Sewer Overflows (CSOs) occur whenever there is substantial rainfall, especially heavy thunderstorms. CSOs have occurred since the sewer system was built in the late 1800s...CSOs are due to the presence of legacy sewer systems that rely on ‘combined’ pipes that carry both wastewater and stormwater. The Commission currently is completing the $137 million York Street Pump Station that will increase the pumping capacity from city sewer pipes to the wastewater treatment plant...This project is expected to reduce CSOs by approximately 100 million gallons in a typical year. When the project is completed later this summer, it is expected that CSO volume into the CT River in a typical year will be reduced by approximately 50% from when we started CSO reduction efforts in the 1990s.”

On a state level, Senator John Velis told us this is an ongoing issue that needs to be fixed and the investment in infrastructure is important.

“A lot goes into producing a final water product that’s healthy, that’s clean, and that there’s these unanticipated challenges. So really, with something like this, I think it underscores the importance, constantly, of infrastructure,” said Senator Velis. “It just reinforces that when we spend these big dollar projects to preserve and enhance the infrastructure that we have it’s to prevent stuff like this.”

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission encourages people to stay out of the Connecticut River for the next 24 hours.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.