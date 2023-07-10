West Springfield Police seeking larceny suspect

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

They were involved in a larceny at a store on Riverdale Street.

The incident occurred on July 5th.

Anyone with information about the identity of this person is being asked to contact West Springfield Police.

