Woman struck by driver at Fourth of July celebration in Enfield

Enfield police (file)
Enfield police (file)(Enfield police / Facebook)
By Zoe Strothers and Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was struck by a driver at Enfield’s Fourth of July celebration on Sunday.

Police said the woman was transported to a hospital after she was hit on Enfield Street.

The town committee that organized the festival issued a statement on Monday.

“The Enfield Fourth of July Town Celebration Committee is aware of the situation involving a pedestrian and motor vehicle within the vicinity of our celebration on Sunday evening,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and we wish them a speedy and full recovery.”

The committee also sought to thank Enfield police, EMS, and firefighters for their response.

The investigation remained ongoing as of Monday morning.

No other details were released.

The Town of Enfield celebrated the Fourth of July on its town green.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The beaches span several counties in the state and are all being monitored for dangerously high...
Dangerous levels of human waste detected at 50 Mass. beaches, says Mass. DPH
Dan's Monday Morning Forecast
First Alert Weather Day; Heavy Rain, Possible Flooding
The Department of Public Health announced the West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes...
West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes this year in Massachusetts, DPH report
Thousands attended the event, which has roots in the community dating back to 1976.
Southwick National Motocross brings global talent to western Mass.
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say

Latest News

Ludlow Flooding
Multiple Vt. roads closed amid massive floods
Fireworks on the 4th of July
Final day of Enfield’s Fourth of July Celebration persists despite rain
UPS employees here in western Mass. came out in a show of force on Sunday morning for a...
Local UPS workers prepare for strike as negotiations hit standstill with Teamsters
Heavy Rain Likely Tonight and into Monday with a Risk for Flooding
Heavy Rain Likely Tonight and into Monday with a Risk for Flooding