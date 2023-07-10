Woman struck by driver at Fourth of July celebration in Enfield

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was struck by a driver at Enfield’s Fourth of July celebration on Sunday.

Police said the woman was transported to a hospital after she was hit on Enfield Street.

The town committee that organized the festival issued a statement on Monday.

“The Enfield Fourth of July Town Celebration Committee is aware of the situation involving a pedestrian and motor vehicle within the vicinity of our celebration on Sunday evening,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and we wish them a speedy and full recovery.”

The committee also sought to thank Enfield police, EMS, and firefighters for their response.

The investigation remained ongoing as of Monday morning.

No other details were released.

The Town of Enfield celebrated the Fourth of July on its town green.

