1 person dead following shooting on Commonwealth Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a shooting late last week in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walshs said that officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 0-100 block of Commonwealth Avenue around 4 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived on-scene, they found both people believed to be involved in the incident, including a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that the victim has been identified as 56-year-old Elias Cruz.

“The investigation revealed both subjects are well-known to each other,” Walsh explained.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Springfield Police homicide unit, in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.