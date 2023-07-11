5 Springfield men facing federal drug and gun-related charges

Five men from Springfield have been arrested on drugs and firearms charges.
Five men from Springfield have been arrested on drugs and firearms charges.(MGN)
By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Five men from Springfield have been arrested on drugs and firearms charges.     

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Abraham Heredia, 23, Jose Heredia Jr., 34, Lamiek White, 29, Isais Diaz, 24, and Robert Collado, 38, all face several drugs and gun charges after Heredia and Heredia, Jr. allegedly planned to distribute fentanyl.     

Approximately 200 grams of fentanyl and a firearm with a missing serial number were found during a search of White’s residence.

Court documents also allege that Diaz conspired to distribute fentanyl and that he and Collado conspired to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

