8-year-old arrested after stealing car, leading police on pursuit, officers say

Alabama police say they were involved in a vehicle chase that resulted in a child’s arrest. (Source: WSFA)
By Jonathan Grass and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Police in Alabama say a child has been arrested after he led them on a pursuit Tuesday morning.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, officers responded to a robbery call shortly after 11 a.m. and tried to pull over a suspected stolen vehicle involved near the scene.

But the driver, later identified as an 8-year-old child, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Authorities said the fleeing vehicle ended up crashing into another car, ending the pursuit.

No injuries were reported in the collision and the child was taken into custody.

According to officers, the 8-year-old boy was found with a gun and charges are pending against him.

A witness told WSFA they saw the boy behind the wheel and called police.

“When I realized it was a little boy, I followed him to try and make sure no one got hit,” he said.

The witness added, “I think parents just really need to know where their kids are and what they are doing.”

Montgomery police did not immediately release the child’s name.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are working to rescue people trapped inside their Williamsburg home due to high...
2 people rescued, several others evacuated as Mill River floods in Williamsburg
Flooding was seen along Prospect Street in Chester on July 10, 2023
Heavy rainfall creates flooding problems in parts of western Massachusetts
Sunshine and toasty temperatures Wednesday, but the risk for showers and storms increases late...
Getting Hot Wednesday, Then A Thunderstorm Threat
Monday’s heavy rain left behind a dramatic scene in Franklin County.
Deerfield sees unprecedented flooding following Monday morning rainfall
Crews are on-scene working to put out a fire in Belchertown.
Crews battling fire on Daniel Square in Belchertown

Latest News

8-year-old arrested in Montgomery stolen vehicle chase, police say
A cyclist finishes his ride early to beat high temperatures, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix....
Across the US Southwest, residents in desert cities like Phoenix are experiencing extreme heat wave
FILE - A bird flies with Mount Everest seen in the background from Namche Bajar, Solukhumbu...
All 6 aboard helicopter carrying Mexican tourists are killed in a crash near Mount Everest in Nepal
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Springfield, and Easthampton.
Town by Town: Tyke Tuesday, fountain rehab, and National Slurpee Day
FILE - An attendee at Planned Parenthood's Bans Off Our Bodies rally for abortion rights holds...
Idaho sued over law making it a crime to help minors get abortions without parental consent