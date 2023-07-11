Amazon Prime Day starts Tuesday

Amazon said it will offer millions of deals across categories on Prime Day.
Amazon said it will offer millions of deals across categories on Prime Day.(Amazon, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon Prime Day sales began Tuesday, with Prime members around the world getting exclusive access to millions of deals through Wednesday.

Amazon says it will offer more deals than any previous Prime Day event.

New deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods.

Amazon will offer millions of deals across categories, including items from top brands like Dyson, Theragun, and Frigidaire.

Customers who are not yet Prime members but want to get the most out of the sale can join or start a 30-day free trial.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are working to rescue people trapped inside their Williamsburg home due to high...
2 people rescued, several others evacuated as Mill River floods in Williamsburg
Flooding was seen along Prospect Street in Chester on July 10, 2023
Heavy rainfall creates flooding problems in parts of western Massachusetts
Dan's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Cooler, Drier Start, Nice Day on the way
Monday’s heavy rain left behind a dramatic scene in Franklin County.
Deerfield sees unprecedented flooding following Monday morning rainfall
Crews are on-scene working to put out a fire in Belchertown.
Crews battling fire on Daniel Square in Belchertown

Latest News

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to journalists during a joint press conference...
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’s membership, a position that disappointed Zelenskyy
Nico was found unresponsive less than an hour after he was dropped off at the boarding facility.
Dog dies at boarding facility less than 1 hour after drop off, owners suspect heat stroke
Emergency personnel battle against a fire aboard the Italian-flagged Grande Costa d'Avorio...
Fire that killed 2 on a cargo ship in New Jersey is out after nearly a week, officials say
Officials with Brunelle's Marina in South Hadley are working to assess damage caused by...
PHOTOS: flooding in western Massachusetts
Officials with Brunelle's Marina in South Hadley are working to assess damage caused by...
Western Mass. flooding