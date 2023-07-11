Big E officials announce one-day flash sale for tickets

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Eastern States Exposition officials announced a flash sale for regular admission tickets Tuesday.

Regular admission tickets will be on sale today beginning at 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. for $12. Tickets usually sell for $20.

There is a limit of 8 per order and they can be used any day of the fair.

The Big E takes place from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1.

