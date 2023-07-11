Big E officials announce one-day flash sale for tickets
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Eastern States Exposition officials announced a flash sale for regular admission tickets Tuesday.
Regular admission tickets will be on sale today beginning at 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. for $12. Tickets usually sell for $20.
There is a limit of 8 per order and they can be used any day of the fair.
The Big E takes place from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.