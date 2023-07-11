Breeze Airways announces low fares for 12 flights out of Hartford

Breeze Airways.
Breeze Airways.(CeanOrrett / Connecticut Airport Authority)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Breeze Airways announced a new promotion that included lower air fairs for 12 flights out of the Hartford area.

It called the promotion its “Stretch it Out” sale.

The deal offered fares as low as $41 for a one way flight from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks between Aug. 9 and Aug. 29, if purchased by July 17.

Breeze cited data from the Transportation Security Administration, which said summer travel made a major comeback over the July 4 weekend with Friday, June 30 recorded as the busiest day ever for the agency with almost 2.9 million passengers processed at security checkpoints nationwide. That beat the previous record on Thanksgiving Sunday in 2019.

“Summer vacations are what memories are made of but, with one in four people saying that inflation is making travel too expensive, those coveted vacations can quickly move to the bottom of the list,” said Breeze Airways president Tom Doxey. “Luckily Breeze is making vacation dreams a reality with sale fares starting from just $41 out of Hartford. Combined with no change and cancelation fees and free family seating, Breeze is giving our guests the best possible option for stretching out their dollars this summer.”

Here’s the itinerary:

  • Charleston, SC starting from $45 one way
  • Las Vegas, NV starting from $119
  • Fort Myers, FL starting from $85
  • Jacksonville, FL starting from $55
  • New Orleans, LA starting from $59
  • Norfolk, VA starting from $41
  • Phoenix, AZ starting from $109
  • Raleigh-Durham, NC starting from $42
  • Sarasota-Bradenton, FL starting from $74
  • Savannah, GA starting from $45
  • Tampa, FL starting from $59
  • Vero Beach, FL starting from $69

Breeze said it was also offering its “Nicest” bundle for $1 more than its “Nicer” bundle. The promotion was on all Breeze routes that utilize the Airbus A220-300 aircraft, for travel through Jan. 9, 2024, if purchased by July 13, 2023.

Details on both promotions can be read on the airline’s website at www.flybreeze.com.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are working to rescue people trapped inside their Williamsburg home due to high...
2 people rescued, several others evacuated as Mill River floods in Williamsburg
Flooding was seen along Prospect Street in Chester on July 10, 2023
Heavy rainfall creates flooding problems in parts of western Massachusetts
Dan's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Cooler, Drier Start, Nice Day on the way
Crews are on-scene working to put out a fire in Belchertown.
Crews battling fire on Daniel Square in Belchertown
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom

Latest News

MGN Online
Springfield man sentenced for 2019 armed robbery in West Springfield
An 18-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop on Thursday.
Holyoke man arrested following Chicopee traffic stop
MassDOT is scheduled to begin a major reconstruction project at the ‘X’ in Springfield.
Public meeting scheduled to discuss MassDOT project at the ‘X’
Certified child passenger technicians will be conducting the inspections.
State Police to host car seat inspection event Tuesday
As we are approximately 66 days away from the start of this annual event, we are getting a...
Big E officials announce one-day flash sale for tickets