‘Enough is enough:’ community leaders meet to address Springfield gun violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield is continuing their push to address gun violence in the city.

Almost three dozen people gathered for a closed-door meeting in Springfield Tuesday afternoon. After that, their message to the community was clear – something must change to address an uptick in gun violence.

“We talked about a lot of great things today,” said Springfield Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Keshawn Dodds. “We have to clean up these areas the proper way, working with our elected officials, our police department, sheriff’s department, and also, the judges holding people accountable.”

On Tuesday, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, city leaders, and community members met again to discuss updated efforts to mitigate the uptick of gun violence in the city.

“We can continue to talk about the why’s, but what are we going to do moving forward? And I think he has a plan moving forward. A lot of good things got said today,” said representatives of Families Against Violence.

June marked a deadly month for the city with four double shootings, five people killed, and three arrested. Western Mass News learned Tuesday that on Friday, July 7th, a shooting on Commonwealth Avenue claimed the life of a 56-year-old Springfield man.

“If we can get some help in getting rid of the one or two percent of the real bad repeated actors that are ruining these neighborhoods, then I am more than willing to go back in and do more sweeps and get help to those who don’t need jail, they need help,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

Many community stakeholders spoke out on how they hope to address the issue.

“Enough is enough,” said City Councilor Lavar Click-Bruce. “So, we have to come together as a community because, quite frankly, it starts at home. How do we impact and provide resources, and that’s some of the things we talked about today, provide resources to families and making sure they are supported and know about these resources.”

Others shared how they have lost loved ones to gun violence and agreed something must be done, including providing resources to the youth and young adults.

“I lost my nephew, 29 years old, and today makes 1 month since his passing. One of the things I spoke about is that we have a lot of programs,” said CEO of the Caring Health Center Tania Barber. “What we’ve established at Caring Health Center, for those who are interested in a medical career – you don’t have to have any experience in the medical field – we are looking to bring you in and you earn while you learn, at the same time you go through a course curriculum.”

However, their main message was for the judicial system, calling on judges they said have let out repeat offenders.

“This group is going to continue to rally and challenge our judges and challenge our courts to make sure those individuals need to be held and kept off our streets and out of our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Sarno. “But, just as important is the preventative programs, the proactive programs, and also, working to think out of the box as we move forward.”

City leaders also called on parents in Springfield to be more present with their children and to have open conversations with them.

