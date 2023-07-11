Floodwaters continue to decimate crops, sink trailers along Connecticut River

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - People in western Mass. are still assessing the flood damage after heavy rain to our north caused rising water to destroy areas along the Connecticut River.

People we spoke with Tuesday told us that the high waters caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage and it will take days before the water clears out and recovery efforts can begin.

“This is very rare,” said Ken Pepin or Pepin’s Farm in Easthampton. “I’ve seen flooding in May, one time in April, but never in July.”

Pepin showed Western Mass News how Monday night’s flooding has left his crops decimated.

“Some stuff I’ll be able to salvage on the hillside, but the stuff in the middle, I’ll lose that,” he said. “It can’t take that kind of water, it’ll just drown.”

Pepin said that it will take days before the waters recede and he can start to clean up mother nature’s mess.

“There’s nothing I can say until after the water goes down and I assess the damage, see how much is left, and what’s not left, you know?” he said.

Over at the Oxbow Marina, waters rose to the tune of 5 to 6 feet Monday night. Oxbow Marina General Manager Clay Duda told Western Mass News that they commissioned a boat to shuttle mariners to the docks.

“Everybody is coming down,” he said. “We have a shuttle boat accessing the docks, so they can check on their boats.”

One boater told us that the high waters at the marina sank his trailer.

“Our trailer, well my trailer, is underwater,” said Gary Brissette of South Hadley. “You can’t even see it no more.”

For now, people continue to wait for the water levels to go down and hope for less rain in the forecast.

“It’s been a terrible summer, that’s for sure,” said Doug Keller of Granby. “That’s about all you can say.”

“There’s either been not enough water or too much water,” Brissette added.

“Mother nature is not cooperating with us boaters,” said Keller.

For many, it is a wait-and-see situation, as people we spoke with said they cannot start their clean-up efforts until the flood waters recede, which could take days.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.