FL!P Circus coming to Holyoke Mall this August

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- FL!P Circus is set to bring its brand new 2023 tour to Holyoke.

The all-new production features an incredible assemblage of international acts.

The show comes to the Holyoke Mall from August 4 through August 14 and tickets are on sale now.

The high-energy show takes place under a red and white, 800-seat, air-conditioned big top tent with no seat more than 50-feet from the ring.

“So FL!P was born in New Jersey last year and ever since then, we started going to Atlanta, to Florida, and then Washington, and we stayed in that area. Then we wanted to venture out outside of that area and now we’re in Buffalo, Rochester, MA, so we’re planning on staying on this side of the country for now, but for next year, we want to extend over the U.S,” said FL!P Circus performer Alexia Vazquez.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

You can CLICK HERE for tickets and additional information.

