Getting Hot Wednesday, Then A Thunderstorm Threat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - River Flood Warnings continue along the Connecticut through Wednesday/Thursday. The latest updates actually brought flood levels down to minor to moderate flooding for all locations in western Mass. Crests are happening tonight into early Wednesday, then levels will begin slowly falling. Visit water.weather.gov for detailed river forecasts.

High pressure will give us another pleasant evening across western Mass. Dew points rise a bit this evening, so it will feel a bit muggy, but we also keep a southwesterly breeze through midnight or so. Temperatures fall into the lower to middle 60s overnight with mostly clear skies.

A stronger southerly flow develops Wednesday as high pressure moves to our east, so temperatures should get to around 90 across the valley. Lots of sunshine on tap for the day and we have a lighter breeze from the southwest on tap. Humidity remains low to moderate, so the heat index won’t reach advisory levels.

A spot shower or thunderstorm may come into the Berkshires by the evening, but they won’t linger long. There’s a low risk for a strong to severe wind gust in any storms that develop and areas north of the Mass Pike have the highest chance to see any.

Another round of tropical humidity and occasional showers and thunderstorms returns Thursday and will linger into early next week. The upper level set up brings yet another trough to the Great Lakes and we remain on the outer edge-keeping it warm and very humid with heavy rain chances. A warm front lifts northward Thursday bringing a chance for a strong to severe thunderstorm-but they look isolated. Showers and thunderstorms become more numerous and widespread Friday with the threat for heavy rain.

Unsettled weather will linger over the weekend with a threat for spotty showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evenings. Humid and warm with more clouds than sun both Saturday and Sunday. Monday is looking a bit hotter with more sun, then a cold front will bring rain chances back Tuesday. Some clearing and drying expected mid to late week.

