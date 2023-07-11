Help us Stuff the Bus!

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s not too early to start thinking about back to school!

Don’t worry, summertime is still here and we’re collecting school supplies for the United Way.

Stuff the Bus is back! Thousands of children in homeless families in western Massachusetts need your help.

Stuff our Western Mass News studios at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield with school supplies and make a difference this coming school year Drop-off your donations weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from July 24 through August 4.

See below for a list of needed items:

Colored Pencils

Composition books

Crayons

Glue sticks

Hand held pencil sharpeners

Highlighters

Index cards

Loose leaf notebook paper

Markers

No. 2 Pencils

Pencil cases

Pencil top erasers

Pocket folders

Post it Notes

Rulers

Spiral Notebooks

Three ring binders (1″)

If you are unable to bring donations down to our studios, you can access the United Way’s Amazon Wish List and purchase supplies that will delivered directly to the organization.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.