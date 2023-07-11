Help us Stuff the Bus!

Stuff the Bus
Stuff the Bus(Western Mass News)
By Western Mass News staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s not too early to start thinking about back to school!

Don’t worry, summertime is still here and we’re collecting school supplies for the United Way.

Stuff the Bus is back! Thousands of children in homeless families in western Massachusetts need your help.

Stuff our Western Mass News studios at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield with school supplies and make a difference this coming school year Drop-off your donations weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from July 24 through August 4.

See below for a list of needed items:

  • Colored Pencils
  • Composition books
  • Crayons
  • Glue sticks
  • Hand held pencil sharpeners
  • Highlighters
  • Index cards
  • Loose leaf notebook paper
  • Markers
  • No. 2 Pencils
  • Pencil cases
  • Pencil top erasers
  • Pocket folders
  • Post it Notes
  • Rulers
  • Spiral Notebooks
  • Three ring binders (1″)

If you are unable to bring donations down to our studios, you can access the United Way’s Amazon Wish List and purchase supplies that will delivered directly to the organization.

