High levels of E. Coli found at Green River Beach in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hazardous levels of E. Coli bacteria have been detected at a beach in Great Barrington.

The town’s health department said in a statement that the bacteria has been found at the Green River Beach. The beach is on provate property, but is still a popular swimming location.

Signs will be posted Tuesday afternoon to warn swimmers of the dangerous levels of bacteria present in the water.

The beach will not be retested this week because it is not a town-managed location. The next scheduled test date is July 17.

