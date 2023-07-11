High levels of E. Coli found at Green River Beach in Great Barrington

Hazardous levels of E. Coli bacteria have been detected at a beach in Great Barrington.
Hazardous levels of E. Coli bacteria have been detected at a beach in Great Barrington.(MGN Online / pxhere)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hazardous levels of E. Coli bacteria have been detected at a beach in Great Barrington.

The town’s health department said in a statement that the bacteria has been found at the Green River Beach. The beach is on provate property, but is still a popular swimming location.

Signs will be posted Tuesday afternoon to warn swimmers of the dangerous levels of bacteria present in the water.

The beach will not be retested this week because it is not a town-managed location. The next scheduled test date is July 17.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are working to rescue people trapped inside their Williamsburg home due to high...
2 people rescued, several others evacuated as Mill River floods in Williamsburg
Flooding was seen along Prospect Street in Chester on July 10, 2023
Heavy rainfall creates flooding problems in parts of western Massachusetts
Dan's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Cooler, Drier Start, Nice Day on the way
Monday’s heavy rain left behind a dramatic scene in Franklin County.
Deerfield sees unprecedented flooding following Monday morning rainfall
Crews are on-scene working to put out a fire in Belchertown.
Crews battling fire on Daniel Square in Belchertown

Latest News

Officials with Brunelle's Marina in South Hadley are working to assess damage caused by...
PHOTOS: flooding in western Massachusetts
Officials with Brunelle's Marina in South Hadley are working to assess damage caused by...
Western Mass. flooding
West Springfield Police arrest Chicopee man on drug, gun charges
West Springfield Police arrest Chicopee man on drug, gun charges
West Springfield Police seeking larceny suspect
West Springfield Police seeking larceny suspect