Holyoke man arrested following Chicopee traffic stop

An 18-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop on Thursday.
An 18-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop on Thursday.
By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An 18-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop on Thursday.

Chicopee Police said several bags of what was believed to be marijuana, as well as an open container of alcohol, was in the car.       

After searching the car, officers also reportedly found a gun.

Jacoby White, 18, of Holyoke was arrested and now faces several gun and alcohol charges.

