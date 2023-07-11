Officials warn residents to avoid swimming in floodwaters despite warm temperatures

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Flood waters in parts of South Hadley and Chicopee left extensive damages following heavy rainfall Monday morning.

“We’ve had to pull the boats out before because of warnings, but it’s never been a situation,” said Westfield resident Paul Thibodeau. “It’s a good thing we pulled the boat out because it would be gone.”

There were some astonishing sights to see along the banks of the Connecticut River. A Chicopee boat ramp flooded, there were tree branches in the water, and South Hadley docks were battered, in some places destroyed, near the boathouse restaurant and Brunelle’s Marina.

Thibodeau, whose house boat was not impacted by Monday’s weather, told Western Mass News that the damage reminds him of a storm that hit the region more than a decade ago.

“The last time there was anything like this, it was Hurricane Irene,” he said. “I know we get a lot of rain here, but we didn’t get that much rain. I guess it all went north right along the Connecticut River valley and just caused it to build up.”

Many people stopped by the South Hadley restaurant, taking pictures while gazing at the aftermath. Michael Regish, who grew up in the area, told us what he saw on Tuesday relates to a similar experience when he was young.

“I was a kid. It was before that bridge was built, and it went over the little bridge that went across the brook by about three feet or so,” he told us. “Right now, this is the third highest I’ve seen the river in 70 years.”

The Connecticut River levels have been elevated, which is why some residents and officials are saying it is not safe to be in the water.

“If one of the first responders has to come in and try to rescue you, there’s a very high chance for loss of life, and that’s what we want to avoid,” said Hampden County Sheriff’s Senior Public Information Officer Robert Rizzuto.

Despite the hot and dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday, Rizzuto said now is not the time for swimming or any other water-related activities in the river.

“On the river itself, there is an incredible amount of debris,” he said. “Not to mention the millions and millions of gallons of raw sewage that have been dumped into the river from antiquated sewer systems over the past week.”

“You can still see the speed of the current, and visibility is probably maybe to the end of your nose,” added Regish. “I doubt you would be able to see that far.”

The Connecticut River is expected to continue rising periodically during the week and weekend.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.