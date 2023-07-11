One person dead following fire on Daniel Square in Belchertown

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has died following a fire on Daniel Square in Belchertown Monday afternoon.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services and Belchertown Fire Chief John Ingram, the Belchertown Fire Department responded around 12:20 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officials said that crews saw a single-story home with heavy smoke coming from the windows and fire in the rear of the house. Firefighters began to attack the blaze from the outside before moving to the interior, however, they were then forced from the building due to the conditions.

Crews from Amherst, Bondsville, Granby, Ludlow, Palmer, Pelham, Three Rivers, and Westover worked for 2 hours before the 2-alarm fire was under control.

An adult male, reported to be the only person home at the time, was found dead inside. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Belchertown Fire Department, Belchertown Police Department, Hadley Police Department, State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

