Public meeting scheduled to discuss MassDOT project at the ‘X’
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - MassDOT is scheduled to begin a major reconstruction project at the ‘X’ in Springfield.
They said the project should begin in 2024 and as part of the environmental justice requirements, a public meeting will be held to discuss the project.
The meeting is set for Tuesday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bright Nights building in Forest Park.
MassDOT said the project should improve safety and increase economic development in the area for nearby businesses.
