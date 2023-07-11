Public meeting scheduled to discuss MassDOT project at the ‘X’

By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 11, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - MassDOT is scheduled to begin a major reconstruction project at the ‘X’ in Springfield.

They said the project should begin in 2024 and as part of the environmental justice requirements, a public meeting will be held to discuss the project.    

The meeting is set for Tuesday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bright Nights building in Forest Park.     

MassDOT said the project should improve safety and increase economic development in the area for nearby businesses.

