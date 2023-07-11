Rising floodwaters causing damage along Connecticut River

By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - People in western Massachusetts are starting to recover from high flood waters that have caused major damage in areas along the Connecticut River. As water levels begin to come down, people are getting ready to deal with the destruction left behind.

“I was here a few hours yesterday watching it come up and in four hours, it came up about six feet,” said Doug Keller of Granby.

Walkways are flooded, crops have been destroyed, and property is submerged as water from the Connecticut River covered areas in western Massachusetts following heavy rain in the region and in Vermont on Monday. At the Oxbow Marina in Northampton, boats have been secured to the dock as waters rose five to six feet Tuesday morning.

PHOTOS: flooding in western Massachusetts

“I came by yesterday and turned off my power and took all my food out of the fridge because I knew the water was going to go up,” said Gary Brissette of South Hadley. “Our trailer, well my trailer, is underwater. You can’t even see it no more.”

Just down the river, farmer Ken Pepin’s sweet corn crop that has been overwhelmed by the flooding. It’s just one of his crops that was hit by the high flood waters. He told us he owns a separate cornfield that he can’t even get to because the water completely submerged the area.

“I’ve got one on the other side on River Street. You can’t even see the corn. It’s completely gone. You can’t even see the top of the corn, it’s gone,” Pepin explained.

Recovery from Mother Nature’s wrath will cost Pepin tens of thousands of dollars.

“$20,000 to 30,000. It’s corn, you know? Wholesale wise yeah, it’s $30,000 to $40,000 worth of damage, I’m just guessing,” Pepin says.

