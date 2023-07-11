South Hadley bookstore thriving amid pressure from Prime Day

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday marked the start of Amazon’s annual two-day Prime Day, with thousands of items for sale at a reduced price, exclusively for Prime members.

“Our customers are mostly not Amazon customers, so we don’t feel a big impact. We do very different things. We do events. We have an author tonight, we have Tom Ricardi with his birds of prey,” said Joan Grenier, owner of Odyssey Books in South Hadley.

In a time where hard copy books may be a thing of a past and digital sales continue to soar, one bookshop in South Hadley said business has never been better.

“Independent bookstores have grown throughout the country. We had a period of time where a lot closed and also, we are celebrating our sixtieth anniversary this fall, so we have some staying power and we are grateful to our staff and customers,” Grenier added.

Last year, Amazon reported they sold more than 300 million items on Prime day. Bethany Powell, marketing coordinator for Odyssey Books, told us how they are competing with the big brand company while many people are looking for the best sales online.

“We are part of an indie group that’s supported partly by bookshop.org, so they are doing some promotions right now to do some free shipping and a giveaway after kind of a counter to Prime day,” Powell explained.

Powell added that there is also special counter promotion to Amazon’s audio book platform, which helps benefit their small business.

“Libra FM is the audio alternative to Audible and they are doing a free book if you switch today as well, so those are some promotions they are doing and they all support us, so we get a percentage of everything customers will buy through them if they have us as our indie bookstore,” Powell said.

Meanwhile, Odyssey Books said some of their offerings help keep their business unique to Amazon.

“We got a web order from a 12-year-old who was really excited to get a personalized book from Holly Black and sent in a little fan letter in the order comments, so that’s something else that we do that other people, other stores do with their local authors as well that are indie bookstores, and it was something fun that we were able to offer to customers that you can’t get on Prime because it’s personalized,” Powell added.

“I think people like the community aspect of the Odyssey Book Shop and independent bookshops in general,” Grenier said.

