Springfield crews respond to fire on Commonwealth Ave.

Commonwealth Ave. fie in Springfield 071023
Commonwealth Ave. fie in Springfield 071023(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Commonwealth Avenue Monday evening for reports of a fire.

Our Western Mass News crew arrived around 10:15 p.m. and saw several Springfield Fire crews working on a residential garage.

Western Mass News has reached out to Springfield Fire officials for further information and are waiting to hear back at this time.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online for the latest developments as soon as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some good sunshine, warm and a bit less humid Tuesday and Wednesday.
River Flooding Continues and Is Forecast Through Wednesday
The beaches span several counties in the state and are all being monitored for dangerously high...
Dangerous levels of human waste detected at 50 Mass. beaches, says Mass. DPH
Emergency crews are working to rescue people trapped inside their Williamsburg home due to high...
2 people rescued, several others evacuated as Mill River floods in Williamsburg
UPS employees here in western Mass. came out in a show of force on Sunday morning for a...
Local UPS workers prepare for strike as negotiations hit standstill with Teamsters
Flooding was seen along Prospect Street in Chester on July 10, 2023
Heavy rainfall creates flooding problems in parts of western Massachusetts

Latest News

A man has died following a fire on Daniel Square in Belchertown Monday afternoon.
One person dead following fire on Daniel Square in Belchertown
Monday’s heavy rain left behind a dramatic scene in Franklin County.
Deerfield sees unprecedented flooding following Monday morning rainfall
Ludlow Flooding
Scott updates Vermonters on flooding, calls response ‘all hands on deck’
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Ludlow and Holyoke.
Town by Town: Shark Week and HCC baking classes