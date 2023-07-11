Springfield man sentenced for 2019 armed robbery in West Springfield

By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 11, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man has been sentenced in connection with an armed robbery of a convenience store and firearms charges.     

Emilio Rivera, 34, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and other firearms charges.      

Back in 2019, Rivera robbed a clerk in a West Springfield convenience store at gunpoint and when authorities searched his home, they found other firearms. At the time, Rivera was prohibited from having any firearms or ammunition.

