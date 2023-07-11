State Police to host car seat inspection event Tuesday

Certified child passenger technicians will be conducting the inspections.
By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Mass. State Police will be opening a car seat inspection station on Tuesday to make sure your car seat meets the requirements to keep your child safe.

Certified child passenger technicians will be conducting the inspections.     

The event will be at the State Police barracks on Liberty Street in Springfield from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It’s free and no appointments are required.

