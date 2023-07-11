State Police investigating suspected marijuana grow house in Springfield

Authorities are conducting an investigation along Knox Street in Springfield.
Authorities are conducting an investigation along Knox Street in Springfield.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are conducting an investigation along Knox Street in Springfield.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that they were executing a search warrant on a suspected marijuana grow house as part of an “ongoing investigation.”

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are working to rescue people trapped inside their Williamsburg home due to high...
2 people rescued, several others evacuated as Mill River floods in Williamsburg
Flooding was seen along Prospect Street in Chester on July 10, 2023
Heavy rainfall creates flooding problems in parts of western Massachusetts
Dan's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Cooler, Drier Start, Nice Day on the way
Crews are on-scene working to put out a fire in Belchertown.
Crews battling fire on Daniel Square in Belchertown
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom

Latest News

West Springfield Police seeking larceny suspect
West Springfield Police seeking larceny suspect
An 18-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop on Thursday.
Holyoke man arrested following Chicopee traffic stop
1 person displaced following fire on Commonwealth Avenue in Springfield
1 person displaced following fire on Commonwealth Avenue in Springfield
Five men from Springfield have been arrested on drugs and firearms charges.
5 Springfield men facing federal drug and gun-related charges