State Police investigating suspected marijuana grow house in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are conducting an investigation along Knox Street in Springfield.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that they were executing a search warrant on a suspected marijuana grow house as part of an “ongoing investigation.”

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.