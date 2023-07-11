This Burger King menu item is giving a whole new meaning to the word ‘cheeseburger’

The "Real Cheeseburger" is burger with no meat, but instead filled with as many as 20 slices of...
The "Real Cheeseburger" is burger with no meat, but instead filled with as many as 20 slices of American cheese.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THAILAND (CNN) - Burger King in Thailand has introduced a new item it’s calling the “Real Cheeseburger.”

It’s a burger with no meat, but instead filled with as many as 20 slices of American cheese.

The “Real Cheeseburger” costs about $11.

In Thailand, cheese is especially popular among young people. It is common for it to be sprinkled on all kinds of dishes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are working to rescue people trapped inside their Williamsburg home due to high...
2 people rescued, several others evacuated as Mill River floods in Williamsburg
Flooding was seen along Prospect Street in Chester on July 10, 2023
Heavy rainfall creates flooding problems in parts of western Massachusetts
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Nice Summer Afternoon on the Way
Monday’s heavy rain left behind a dramatic scene in Franklin County.
Deerfield sees unprecedented flooding following Monday morning rainfall
Crews are on-scene working to put out a fire in Belchertown.
Crews battling fire on Daniel Square in Belchertown

Latest News

Gregory Gross is wheeled from a news conference about his arrest by Yuba City Police, in...
California man paralyzed from run-in with police gets $20 million settlement
Montpelier resident Ben Cheney and a companion survey rising floodwaters at the intersection of...
A surging river threatens Vermont’s capital as crews rescue more than 100 from swift water
J.J. and T.J. Watt are the first brothers to appear on the Wheaties box together.
NFL’s Watt brothers make history on Wheaties box
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in court in the Fulton county courthouse,...
A grand jury sworn in Tuesday could decide whether Trump is charged over Georgia’s 2020 election
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral