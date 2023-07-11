Thunderbirds to open 2023-2024 home schedule against the Wolf Pack

Thunderbird game 5
By Joe Chaisson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Thunderbirds hockey is just around the corner.

The team announced Tuesday that they will kick off their home schedule against the rival Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, October 14.

The Thunderbirds finished the 2022-2023 season with a record of 38-26-3-5, with a total of 84 points and the club’s second straight berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

