Town by Town: Tyke Tuesday, fountain rehab, and National Slurpee Day

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Anthony Garuti
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Springfield, and Easthampton.

The Holyoke Mall hosted the first Tykes Tuesday of the summer. More than 150 kids and their families were expected at the shopping center Tuesday morning.

The free summer series kicked off with a presentation from the Zoo in Forest Park’s Wildlife on Wheels program. Kids got to see some real life critters, including a tortoise and a hedgehog.

You can find a full list of Tyke Tuesday events on the Holyoke Mall’s website.

In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno, Congressman Richard Neal, along with city councilors joined with Parks, Building and Recreational Management Director Patrick Sullivan and the Atwater Park Civic Association for the grand reopening of the Atwater Park fountain Tuesday morning on the corner of Cunningham Street and Springfield Street.

Mayor Sarno shared with Western Mass News his appreciation for those involved and their efforts in supporting this important neighborhood fountain rehabilitation project.

Our final stop was Easthampton, where Western Mass News stopped by 7-11 to cool off and celebrate National Slurpee Day.

National Slurpee Day is celebrated every July 11th, or 7/11.

Customers can receive one free small Slurpee in honor of the national convenience store chain.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are working to rescue people trapped inside their Williamsburg home due to high...
2 people rescued, several others evacuated as Mill River floods in Williamsburg
Flooding was seen along Prospect Street in Chester on July 10, 2023
Heavy rainfall creates flooding problems in parts of western Massachusetts
Sunshine and toasty temperatures Wednesday, but the risk for showers and storms increases late...
Getting Hot Wednesday, Then A Thunderstorm Threat
Monday’s heavy rain left behind a dramatic scene in Franklin County.
Deerfield sees unprecedented flooding following Monday morning rainfall
Crews are on-scene working to put out a fire in Belchertown.
Crews battling fire on Daniel Square in Belchertown

Latest News

Sunshine and toasty temperatures Wednesday, but the risk for showers and storms increases late...
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Big E announces ticket "flash sale"
Big E officials announce one-day flash sale for tickets
Tuesday marked the start of Amazon’s annual two-day Prime Day, with thousands of items for sale...
South Hadley bookstore thriving amid pressure from Prime Day
Springfield Thunderbirds hockey is just around the corner.
Thunderbirds to open 2023-2024 home schedule against the Wolf Pack
The all-new production features an incredible assemblage of international acts.
FL!P Circus coming to Holyoke Mall this August