Town by Town: Tyke Tuesday, fountain rehab, and National Slurpee Day

The Holyoke Mall hosted the first Tykes Tuesday of the summer. More than 150 kids and their families were expected at the shopping center Tuesday morning.

The free summer series kicked off with a presentation from the Zoo in Forest Park’s Wildlife on Wheels program. Kids got to see some real life critters, including a tortoise and a hedgehog.

You can find a full list of Tyke Tuesday events on the Holyoke Mall’s website.

In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno, Congressman Richard Neal, along with city councilors joined with Parks, Building and Recreational Management Director Patrick Sullivan and the Atwater Park Civic Association for the grand reopening of the Atwater Park fountain Tuesday morning on the corner of Cunningham Street and Springfield Street.

Mayor Sarno shared with Western Mass News his appreciation for those involved and their efforts in supporting this important neighborhood fountain rehabilitation project.

Our final stop was Easthampton, where Western Mass News stopped by 7-11 to cool off and celebrate National Slurpee Day.

National Slurpee Day is celebrated every July 11th, or 7/11.

Customers can receive one free small Slurpee in honor of the national convenience store chain.

