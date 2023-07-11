West Springfield Police arrest Chicopee man on drug, gun charges

A Chicopee man was arrested on several charges on Monday.
By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
West Springfield Police were called to Riverdale Street around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a stolen car. Officers pulled over the car allegedly being driven by Dijon Shepard.

When searching the vehicle, officers recovered over ten bags of heroin, along with a loaded gun.

Shepard was taken into custody and is facing charges inclduing carrying a firearm without a license with one prior violent/serious drug conviction, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of heroin subsequent offense, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle. He was also found to have a warrant out for his arrest out of Enfield, CT.

