3-year-old child dies after falling into water storage tank at resort, officials say

A 3-year-old child has died after being stuck in a water storage tank at a resort in Vermont, according to officials. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Vermont authorities say a 3-year-old boy who fell into a water storage tank at a resort last week has died.

WCAX reports Tate Holtzman fell into a below-ground water storage tank while he was walking near an outdoor splash pad at the Smugglers’ Notch Resort water park on July 6.

Officials said lifeguards attempted to rescue Tate, but he spent about 10 minutes in the water.

The 3-year-old was rushed to the University of Vermont Medical Center but died a few days later.

According to a GoFundMe account, Tate was on live support until last weekend.

“He is at peace now,” organizer Kali Brgant wrote. “The Holtzman family is going through unspeakable, unthinkable anguish.”

The chief medical examiner’s office determined the boy’s cause of death was drowning, classifying it as an accident.

Tate was attending a day camp program at the resort that afternoon, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

