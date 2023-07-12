Annual catfish derby postponed due to recent conditions of Connecticut River

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The popular catfish derby planned this weekend in West Springfield has been rescheduled due to the current conditions of the Connecticut River.

For over forty years, fishing enthusiasts from the American Legion Post 351 in Holyoke and across our area would cast their lines into the Connecticut River for the Annual Catfish Derby, to benefit local children with special needs.

“We do as much as we can every year, we try and help with what we can,” said Dan Anderson, president of the Catfish Derby Committee.

But this year, participants will have to wait a little longer with the event being pushed from this weekend to the last weekend of August.

“As you can see behind me the river is absolutely flooded beyond belief and we just decided as a committee last night that this was too unsafe for fisherman to be able to take a boat out or even to go onshore, there’s no shoreline down there now,” explained Anderson.

Western Mass News spoke with event committee president Dan Anderson on Wednesday while checking out the conditions of the Connecticut River ourselves.

From West Springfield, we saw some debris dashing down the river with some greenery submerged in the water.

Anderson said this marks the first postponement in the 43 year-history of the event. COVID-19 didn’t even deter fishers from dropping their bates and catching a bite.

“The pandemic couldn’t get us, and that year was actually fantastic for us there’s so many people participating outdoor recreation and I think the catfish derby being around for an outlet to get out during the pandemic,” expressed Anderson.

But they’re still looking forward to the event and will continue to sell tickets and t-shirts leading up to it.

“It means a lot to keep a 40-year event going and to be able to give back to the community with it and support our local legion,” added Anderson.

