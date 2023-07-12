‘A complete loss’: Local farms, crops affected by massive amounts of flood water

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey and other state officials got a firsthand look at the situation in Northampton on Wednesday.

Now they said they will do everything in their power to help repair the damage left behind from the flood waters destruction.

“When you look at Connecticut for example and just how brown it is you see the sediment and you can see what happened in terms of erosion and what that has done,” said Gov. Healey.

Governor Maura Healey in Williamsburg on Wednesday describing her view of the Connecticut River from above after she took a helicopter tour over some of the areas hit hardest with flood damage.

“It’s still substantial because it doesn’t take much to lower level and get flooded and that’s what happened here,” expressed Bernie Smiarowski, co-owner of Smiarowski Farm.

In nearby Hatfield, State Agriculture Commissioner Ashley Randle, hit the road to visit four farms across western Massachusetts where crops are now rendered useless after the massive amounts of water drowned hundreds of acres of rich farmland.

Co-owner of the Smiarowski Farm, Bernie Smiarowski told Western Mass News, millions of dollars’ worth of squash, potatoes and tobacco are now a complete loss.

“I would say it’s a $1.5 to $2 million dollar loss,” noted Smiarowski. “Right now, we have about 200 acres underwater on the potato side. When the water recedes, you will be able to go out there and drive around the fields and see what percent. Some fields it’s not 100%.”

Commissioner Randle is sending a message to farmers in the region and told us they hope to give farmers the aid they need to bring life back to these farmlands that are otherwise, dead in the water.

“We’re really trying to assess this week all of the impacts to then be able to work with our partners in the legislature as well as our congressional delegation and our partners of the United States, Department of Agriculture for not only a disaster declaration which would provide loan opportunities to farms but the opportunity for direct relief,” said Randle.

As those flood waters have made their way down the Connecticut River, portions of Northampton are dealing with significant damage.

