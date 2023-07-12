Concerns rise after heavy flooding continues to impact Riverfront Club businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Flood waters have started to recede in Springfield, but the Connecticut River levels are still quite high, making it impossible for assessments and clean efforts to start.

The heavy flooding that’s been impacting western Massachusetts for days continues to put a hold on summer plans.

Down at Springfield Yacht and Canoe Club, staff have been working hard to keep damages to a minimum.

Western Mass News spoke to Ben Quick, the executive director of the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club. He shared their biggest concern and what’s expected in the next few weeks.

“We’re the only public park on the river and our needs for clean-up are going to be pretty massive once the water recedes,” explained Quick. “Our main priority is our dock. It’s our most expensive resource and thankfully it is small, mobile, and portable. So, every day, as the water level’s been changing, we reposition the dock so that it itself is safe and we have to remove debris from that dock because debris can be the biggest threat. Something coming down the river can break it in half or even pull it down with itself.”

As part of their assessment process, Quick and his team are taking a close look every day at the river’s height, its flow, the temperature, weather conditions, and the amount of debris making its way to their dock.

Quick has been impacted by the flooding in a different way than most. He rushed to save a man who had jumped off the North End Bridge this past Sunday before the heavy rain.

He told us he is thankful for his training kicking in.

“In our experience, any emergent situation in the water is benefited tremendously by calm,” said Quick. “Because if you panic and if you struggle and if you are in a crisis, the water itself becomes your most feared faux. But if calm is maintained, most operations are going to proceed as best as they can.”

Quick remained calm to save the man’s life. Due to the flooding and raging waters, Springfield’s Fire Captain Drew Piemonte said a rescue like that right now could be extremely challenging to pull off.

“It wouldn’t be impossible, but the risks associated with the hazards on the river right now are very high,” noted Captain Piemonte. “You know what I mean? Our main concern is our personnel that’ll respond to those incidents and then our equipment, getting them deployed safely and back to the riverfront safely it’d be a huge challenge at this point. If somebody were to go in the water right now there’s not a very high rate of survivability at all.”

