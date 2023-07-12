Crews respond to early morning house fire on Elm St. in Conway

CONWAY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in South Deerfield responded to a house fire on Elm Street in Conway early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened just after 2 a.m. and was quickly put out.

Deerfield crews brought in water supply and assisted with ventilation efforts.

There has been no word yet on any injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

