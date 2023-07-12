Getting Answers: Baystate Health, AMR holds disaster training session

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Baystate Medical Center, AMR and others held a disaster training session on Wednesday allowing responders to work on emergency response and preparedness.

A different sight at Six Flags New England Wednesday as over 100 people including doctors, paramedics and other responders gathered for disaster response training.

“So, they’ll be responding to a building collapse will have patients in different areas and they’ll have to triage the severity of the patient, so we’ll be able to save the most amount of people in the smallest amount of time,” said Emily Chandler.

American Medical Response program director Emily Chandler said it reminds first responders about the dangers that can come with a scene to themselves and their patients.

“You want to have that experience under your belt so when you respond to an emergency of that magnitude, you’re ready to respond and react in the way that you need to,” explained Chandler.

At Wednesday’s meeting, people honed in on the skills needed to respond to a mass casualty.

“How to deal with chest injuries, neurological injuries,” said Aemilia Rivera.

Western Mass News spoke with members of AMR’s “Earn While You Learn” EMT Academy, a program that hires full time students as they work to become an EMT’s in Springfield. They said training is essential learning tools for them, as they would be among the first people arriving to a scene.

“Unfortunately, in today’s day and age these are more common events that occur there is a shortage of medical professionals EMTs, in a hospital out of a hospital so learning how to be prepared with a limited about of resources is really kind of crucial to our training,” said Allison Cote.

Seth Kelly of Baystate Health added that crucial trainings like this are held every year and emphasize the importance of communication inside and outside of the hospital.

Officials at AMR added they are now taking applications for their earn while you learn EMT Academy. The next class begins on September 11.

