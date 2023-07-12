Isolated Strong Storms and a Threat For Flooding Returns to End the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - River Flood Warnings continue for the Connecticut River: for Holyoke Above the dam through this evening; for Northampton through Thursday evening; for Montague through midnight; for Thompsonville through Friday morning. The river crested last night and levels are starting to lower, but slowly. Minor flooding continues in many locations.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are flaring up this afternoon along a cold front. Some thunderstorms may bring strong to damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall through 7-8pm tonight. There’s a low severe risk mainly north and west of Northampton.

Showers and storms diminish quickly later this evening and skies become partly cloudy to mostly clear. Muggy and mild with lows in the middle to upper 60s with a late increase in clouds and a chance for fog.

WATCH YOUR LATEST FIRST ALERT FORECAST STREAMING LIVE BELOW

High humidity returns for a stretch of days from late tonight through early next week as a trough of low pressure to our west leans up against New England. Seasonable temperatures will linger, but we will end up back in that pattern of a lot of clouds and a daily threat for rain and thunderstorms.

Thursday begins with a cold front lingering to our south, keeping us fairly cloudy and humid. The front will lift back northward bringing a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Clouds and sun will mix and it gets warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Any thunderstorms that develop will bring heavy rain and the chance for strong to damaging wind gusts.

There may be a greater risk for heavy rain late Thursday night and overnight as a strong upper-level disturbance moves in from the west. A line of showers and storms looks to form across New York and come into western Mass close closer to midnight. Heavy rain and some thunder looks likely. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return Friday, bringing an increased threat for heavy rain. We have a slight risk for flash flooding along with a low severe risk again.

Not much changes this weekend with everyone staying locked in this weather pattern. Warm and humid with a lower risk for showers and a storm Saturday, then a better chance Sunday. Monday is also looking quieter, then a cold front should bring another round Tuesday. Some nicer weather on tap mid to late next week.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.