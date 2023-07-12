Gov. Healey to tour storm damage in Williamsburg, North Adams

WILLIAMSBURG, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey will be making a trip to parts of western Massachusetts that were hit hard by Monday’s storms and where communities are working to clean up flood damage.

As water from the Mill River crept onto streets, as well as inside homes located along the river, it left several homes damaged and displaced multiple people who are now in need of other places to stay .

The river also surged onto Main Street and on North Street, as crews worked to pull pieces of a 30 foot tree out from under a bridge that was blocking the flood water from heading down stream.

Healey will first make a stop in Williamsburg before she heads here to North Adams. She will also be conducting an aerial survey of the damage in these two areas.

The governor will also be taking questions on how the state is going to provide assistance in these clean-up efforts still ahead.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.

