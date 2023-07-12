Musante Beach closed in Northampton due to flood damage, bacteria concerns

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Musante Beach in Northampton is closed and no swimming is allowed at this time due to flood damage.

Officials said that the bacteria levels may be high and that the water is being tested this week.

The beach also lost their swim area ropes and some buoys over the dam, which the city is still working to repair.

Officials added that Maines Field is closed to all traffic and the softball field is not playable at this time.

