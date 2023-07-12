Officials warn of dangerous debris in Connecticut River, slows clean up efforts

By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dangerous debris heading down the fast-moving Connecticut River. We’re getting answers on the latest clean-up efforts.

When we think of debris, we immediately think of twigs, leaves, or maybe standard trash. This flooding, however, is also causing bigger items to come down the Connecticut River.

Tree trunks, leaves, mud, and even trash were spotted moving south in the Connecticut River as a result of heavy rain and the flooding that’s still impacting western Massachusetts.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte said it’s dangerous.

“There’s a lot of debris that’s been coming down the river,” said Capt. Piemonte. “We call them dead falls – which would be dead trees, brush, any other hazards that would be swept away by the current and the river. If there is a collision with an object like that it would be catastrophic to the vessel and the crew probably.”

Western Mass News spoke to Kelsey Wentling, a river steward for the state of Massachusetts and the Connecticut River Conservancy. She told us preparedness for emergencies this size should be a priority all year long.

“I think we may have been a little caught off guard,” expressed Wentling. “And part of that might have been because last summer we were – almost the entire water shed was in a drought. And this summer we have been experiencing a lot more rain so in that sense people might have been ready for it, but the flood water is definitely, as can happen rose pretty swiftly.”

Wentling said there are two types of debris that can affect everyone along the river. The first, standard debris, meaning everyday trash, plastic bottles, styrofoam, and metal. The second, bigger debris meaning infrastructure that’s been hit by rain and pushed into the water, cars, and even dead animals. All of which would make cleaning up harder.

But Wentling said everyone can help with recovery.

“An easy way for people who are really interested in doing something now is just to go out to the areas, land areas that aren’t flooded and pick up trash there,” added Wentling. “Because as the water rises, it may have deposited smaller trash items. Those things can get cleaned up now so that if we have another flood this season, that’s not going to be contributing to even more river pollution.”

Right now, the Connecticut River Conservancy is also hoping to get volunteers to help with clean-up efforts along the river all summer long and they’ll also be hosting an official clean-up event in the fall.

